The improvement in second-quarter GDP was driven in large part by strong consumer activity, but increased business spending also helped.

The current recovery marked its eighth birthday this summer — old by economic standards — but it is showing some unexpected vigor.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the economy had expanded at an annual rate of 3 percent in the second quarter of the year, better than initially estimated, and a substantial acceleration over the first quarter’s lackluster 1.2 percent pace.

The revised figure is still well below President Donald Trump’s goal of 4 percent growth, but it is the economy’s best quarterly showing in two years.

“The economy is stronger than you think,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in New York. “Bet on it.”

The improvement was driven, in large part, by strong consumer activity, with purchases of durable goods like automobiles and appliances rising strongly. Increased business spending also helped lift the latest estimate above the Commerce Department’s initial reading of 2.6 percent for the quarter.

Most economists are expecting the economy to expand at a rate of roughly 3 percent in the second half of 2017. That pace should be strong enough to keep job growth and wages on track for further gains, while keeping the threat of inflation modest for now.

Besides wild cards like Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the Gulf Coast, and political uncertainty about issues like tax reform and a possible increase in infrastructure spending, traders are also keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve.

Most experts believe the central bank will raise rates just once more this year, but a faster economy or an increase in wages or inflation could prompt policymakers to move more quickly to tighten monetary policy and shrink the Fed’s balance sheet in 2018.

The acceleration in spending also suggests that a so-called Trump bump — improved sentiment among consumers and more optimism among business leaders — may be translating into concrete actions like homeowners buying new appliances and companies investing in new software or equipment.

Trump talked up the latest figures in a speech Wednesday in Springfield, Missouri, laying out his plans for tax reform. Despite nearly uniform skepticism from mainstream economists, he insisted that much faster economic growth is within reach.

“I happen to be one who thinks we can go much higher than 3 percent,” the president said. “There is no reason why we should not.”

That could be a challenge, however, because of the country’s aging workforce, slower population growth and low productivity gains. Still, with personal consumption accounting for nearly 70 percent of economic output, the willingness of shoppers to spend is a good sign.

“The consumer is in the driver’s seat in terms of economic growth,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco. “It puts us on a stronger path going into the third quarter, although Hurricane Harvey introduces some uncertainty.”

Anderson expects growth in the range of 3 percent to 3.5 percent in the current quarter, but he said the hurricane could shave as much as 0.3 percentage point off that figure. A hit like that would mostly be reversed in the year’s final quarter as rebuilding efforts kicked in, he added.

If the economy were to sustain the current pace of expansion, it would be a significant uptick from the 2 percent annual growth rate that has mostly prevailed since the recovery began. While a difference of a single percentage point may not sound like much, the stakes are huge in a $19 trillion economy. The acceleration could also help lift wage growth, which has been frustratingly slow for years.

Private-sector estimates of third-quarter growth have also inched higher lately. Macroeconomic Advisers now forecasts a 3.4 percent expansion rate for the current quarter, up from the 2.9 percent figure it forecast earlier this month.