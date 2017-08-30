BusinessNation & World US economic growth upgraded to 3 percent rate in April-June quarter, strongest pace in more than 2 years Originally published August 30, 2017 at 5:32 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US economic growth upgraded to 3 percent rate in April-June quarter, strongest pace in more than 2 years. The Associated Press Next StoryUS economic growth upgraded to 3 percent rate in Q2 Previous StoryKremlin confirms Trump’s lawyer reached out about deal