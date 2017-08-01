The U.S. Air Force reportedly is in talks to buy two 747-8 jetliners that were originally bound for Russia’s now defunct Transaero Airlines. The jets have been in storage since they rolled out of Boeing’s factory in 2015.

The U.S. Air Force is in talks to buy two 747-8 jetliners from Boeing that were originally bound for Russia’s Transaero Airlines, said a person briefed on the talks. The humpbacked passenger jets have been in storage since they rolled out of the plane maker’s Everett factory in 2015.

Boeing never built the other two of four jumbos ordered by Transaero, which liquidated as Western sanctions sapped Russia’s tourism industry. Aeroflot PJSC absorbed the remnants of the airline, but opted not to take the order for the four-engine jets.

“We are still working with the Air Force on a deal for two 747s,” said Caroline Hutcheson, a Boeing spokeswoman who declined to confirm whether talks were centered on the so-called white tails. “We are focused on the best deal and price for the Air Force.”

The initial contracts with Transaero were finally canceled last month, and three of the jets were removed from Boeing’s backlog. That freed up the aircraft for purchase, said the person familiar with the talks, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are sensitive. The planes have been parked in a U.S. desert storage yard.

“We’re working through the final stages of coordination to purchase two commercial 747-8 aircraft and expect to award a contract soon,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in an email while not directly discussing specific aircraft.

As president-elect, Trump tweeted that the “costs are out of control” for the new Air Force One planes and demanded, “Cancel order.” He later boasted of negotiating with Boeing to reduce the cost.

As part of a Pentagon request to shift, or reprogram, $2.4 billion in previously approved funds, the Air Force last month requested $195 million to speed up purchase of two Boeing 747-8 commercial planes for the project.

The Air Force said the acceleration will take advantage of Boeing’s favorable pricing, which is contingent upon a contract award by this month.

“This effort will ensure delivery of two aircraft by December” instead of late fiscal 2019 and early 2020, said the formal request, which must be approved by all four congressional defense committees.

The planes would still require extensive modification needed to turn them into the flying fortresses that ferry U.S. presidents and their entourages around the world.

For Boeing, the deal could signal the end of the line for the iconic 747, which pioneered long-range travel in the 1970s. The Chicago-based plane maker has just one other passenger version — bound for a VIP client — in its order backlog along with orders for 15 freighters.

The potential purchase of the Transaero 747s was reported earlier by DefenseOne.