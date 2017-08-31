BusinessNation & World US consumer spending up 0.3 percent in July, while incomes advanced 0.4 percent, best in 5 months Originally published August 31, 2017 at 5:32 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer spending up 0.3 percent in July, while incomes advanced 0.4 percent, best in 5 months. The Associated Press Next StoryClaims for US unemployment benefits rise by 1,000 to 236,000, still reflect healthy job market Previous StorySouthern gasoline pipeline to shut down due to Harvey