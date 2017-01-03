BusinessNation & World US construction spending up 0.9 percent in November to $1.18 trillion, highest in 10 years Originally published January 3, 2017 at 7:05 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US construction spending up 0.9 percent in November to $1.18 trillion, highest in 10 years. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUS stocks ring in 2017 with gains as health care stocks rise Previous StoryIncomplete: Missouri job growth at half of incentive pledge
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.