BusinessNation & World US construction activity dips 0.2 percent in December, reflecting drop in government projects Originally published February 1, 2017 at 7:03 am The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US construction activity dips 0.2 percent in December, reflecting drop in government projects.
