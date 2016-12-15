WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed for the seventh straight week following Donald Trump’s election victory, again marking new highs for the year.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year fixed rate loan rose this week to 4.16 percent from 4.13 percent the previous week. The benchmark rate is well above its 3.97 percent level of a year ago.

The rate on 15-year home loans, a popular choice for people who are refinancing, ticked up to 3.37 percent from 3.36 percent.

Long-term mortgage and interest rates have surged in the weeks since Trump’s surprise victory in November.