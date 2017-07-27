BusinessNation & World US applications for unemployment benefits rose by 10,000 to 244,000 last week Originally published July 27, 2017 at 5:37 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US applications for unemployment benefits rose by 10,000 to 244,000 last week. The Associated Press Next StoryUS durable goods orders climb 6.5 percent in June Previous StoryUS durable goods orders climbed 6.5 percent in June, most in nearly three years, on surging demand for civilian aircraft