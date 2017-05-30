NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” sculpture as a form of counter protest.
“Fearless Girl” was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous “Charging Bull” statue.
The dog’s sculptor, Alex Gardega, tells The New York Post (http://nyp.st/2qw0rs8 ) that he thinks “Fearless Girl” is a disrespectful publicity stunt and “has nothing to do with feminism.”
“Fearless Girl” creator Kristen Visbal and a representative for bull creator Arturo Di Modica did not immediately respond to comment requests on Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
Di Modica has previously complained that “Fearless Girl” turns his bull’s message of freedom, peace, strength, power and love into something negative.
___
Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.