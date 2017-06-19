ATLANTA (AP) — UPS is adding a new charge of under $1 for shipments to residential customers during peak delivery periods in November and December.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Monday it will add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. UPS will add a fee of between 81 cents and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23.

It will also add new fees for oversized packages from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 on top of regular surcharges and a peak surcharge on some international air-shipping routes.

During peak shipping season the Atlanta company adds airplane and truck cargo capacity, often at higher short-term rates, and hires additional seasonal employees.