Uber has redesigned its app with new features that anticipate more of a passenger’s needs as the company works to differentiate its ride-hailing service in a crowded field of rivals.

Uber introduced the changes Wednesday. They include letting people connect their calendars to the app so the company can fill in a rider’s destination. People who have synced their contacts with Uber’s app can also enter a person, rather than a place, into the destination field of a ride.

The app then sends that person a one-time request to use his or her location and directs the car there.

Uber has also teamed with Pandora, Snapchat and Yelp so that riders can more easily get information about the places they are going, learn more about the music their drivers are playing and send messages to friends.

People can also use the new app to order food through UberEats, Uber’s food delivery service, while they are on the road.

While Uber regularly updates its app, the changes are the most significant since 2012, when the company last redesigned its app. Even as Uber has become a huge business whose brand is synonymous with ride services, it remains vulnerable to price competition from competitors like Lyft.

James Currier, a managing partner of NFX Guild, a startup investment firm in Silicon Valley, said that to stay relevant, the most successful technology companies rely on some combination of branding and size, and they become more convenient the more that people use them.

“Now the company can be your meeting app that is embedded with your calendar, your scheduling and your daily life,” Currier said of Uber. “It’s a smart move for a company that wants to find new defenses against competitors.”

In a briefing with reporters, Uber executives described many features of the new app as fun, interesting bets.

“Uber’s ultimate goal is to save you time and to know what you want before you want it,” said Didier Hilhorst, Uber’s design lead for the new app.

Uber, which has been working on the redesign for the better part of this year, has begun introducing the new features globally.

The Uber app now also loads faster and will work better in places with slower network speeds. Information has been reorganized so that each screen is less cluttered.

Uber also streamlined its logo, which is now black and white rather than a wallpaperlike pattern of blue lines on a dark-teal background. That logo was gently mocked by Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter, when he interviewed Uber’s chief executive, Travis Kalanick, at a conference last month.

Uber is not the only company adding new features to keep users more engaged with its app.

On Tuesday, Instagram said it had teamed with 20 U.S.-based retail brands to let users shop directly in its photo-sharing app.