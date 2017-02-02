NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of Charter cable customers can watch Univision again, although it may just be a temporary fix.
The country’s most popular Spanish-language network and other networks owned by Univision had gone black overnight Tuesday for Charter customers in New York, Los Angeles and other markets because of a payment dispute.
Univision said Thursday that a judge temporarily assigned to its court fight with Charter planned to order that the networks come back on for seven days. Another judge returns then.
The companies say the networks are already coming back on.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Cable companies are trying to stem rising costs for the channels they beam out, which trickle down to customer bills. Fights with the owners of the networks can lead to channels being cut off.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.