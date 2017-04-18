MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.17 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.37 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.
The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $48.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.37 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return | Matt Calkins
UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.65 to $9.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $200 billion.
UnitedHealth shares have increased 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 5 percent. The stock has risen 31 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH
_____
Keywords: UnitedHealth Group, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.