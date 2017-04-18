UnitedHealth Group trumped first-quarter forecasts and raised expectations for the year after pulling in earnings growth of 15 percent or more from its two main businesses.
The nation’s largest health insurer now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of between $9.65 and $9.85 per share after predicting $9.30 to $9.60 per share last fall.
Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings of $9.50 per share.
In the first quarter, Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth earned $2.17 billion on $48.72 billion in total revenue. Adjusted results came to $2.37 per share.
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return | Matt Calkins
Analysts forecast earnings of $2.17 per share on $48.33 billion in revenue.
Health insurance is UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s main business, but it also runs an Optum segment that provides pharmacy benefits management and technology services and also operates clinics and doctor’s offices.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.