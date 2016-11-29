NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Tiffany & Co., up $2.46 to $80.60
The luxury jewelry retailer reported strong sales in Asia and better overall results than analysts expected.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $5.48 to $157.59
The largest U.S. health insurer maintained its annual forecast and forecast strong earnings in 2017.
TiVo Inc., up 5 cents to $20.80
The digital video recording company said it’s expanded a partnership with Netflix.
Thor Industries Inc., up $11.40 to $101.84
The RV maker behind Airstream and other brands posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
Amicus Therapeutics Inc., down $1.81 to $6.51
The company will run a new trial of its drug Galafold that will end in 2019 after regulators refused to grant a quick approval.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.84 to $60.16
The price of oil tumbled and energy-company stocks moved lower.
Mallinckrodt PLC, down $5.25 to $52.42
The company reported weaker sales from its generic drug business.
Delphi Automotive PLC, down $2.88 to $63.44
The auto parts and electronics maker announced a deal with Intel, which will sell Delphi high-powered computer processors for future autonomous-vehicle systems.
