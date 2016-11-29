NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Tiffany & Co., up $2.46 to $80.60

The luxury jewelry retailer reported strong sales in Asia and better overall results than analysts expected.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $5.48 to $157.59

The largest U.S. health insurer maintained its annual forecast and forecast strong earnings in 2017.

TiVo Inc., up 5 cents to $20.80

The digital video recording company said it’s expanded a partnership with Netflix.

Thor Industries Inc., up $11.40 to $101.84

The RV maker behind Airstream and other brands posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., down $1.81 to $6.51

The company will run a new trial of its drug Galafold that will end in 2019 after regulators refused to grant a quick approval.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.84 to $60.16

The price of oil tumbled and energy-company stocks moved lower.

Mallinckrodt PLC, down $5.25 to $52.42

The company reported weaker sales from its generic drug business.

Delphi Automotive PLC, down $2.88 to $63.44

The auto parts and electronics maker announced a deal with Intel, which will sell Delphi high-powered computer processors for future autonomous-vehicle systems.