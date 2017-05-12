HOUSTON (AP) — A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard.
United tells KHOU-TV (http://bit.ly/2pruCQF ) that Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion “reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing.” Paramedics examined the man and determined that he hadn’t been stung. The station says it’s unclear whether a scorpion was found.
United says it found a new aircraft for the flight and all passengers were given a meal voucher for the inconvenience.
The flight eventually got underway 3½ hours late.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what VIEW
KHOU-TV says another man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, last month.
United has been under fire since a passenger was violently dragged off an overbooked flight by aviation police in Chicago on April 9.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.