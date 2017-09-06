NEW YORK (AP) — United Continental Holdings is cutting its outlook for the third quarter, citing the impact from Hurricane Harvey and higher fuel costs.
The company said it now expects revenue per seat, a key measure, to dip between 3 percent and 5 percent. It previously forecast anywhere from a 1 percent decline to a 1 percent boost.
Overall, third-quarter revenue will likely be $400 million less than previously expected.
Shares fell $2.69, or 4.4 percent, to $58.41 in morning trading.
