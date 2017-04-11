NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Supervalu Inc., up 21 cents to $4

The grocery store chain said it will buy California-based grocery distributor Unified Grocers for $375 million.

MTS Systems Corp., down $7.10 to $46.70

The maker of mechanical testing systems issued disappointing earnings and sales forecasts for the year.

United Continental Holdings Inc., down 81 cents to $70.71

The airline continued to deal with the fallout of images showing a bloodied passenger being removed from a United flight.

RetailMeNot Inc., up $3.75 to $11.50

The online coupon company agreed to be bought by Harland Clark Holdings for $11.60 a share, or about $560 million.

Hub Group Inc., down $6.70 to $40.55

The transportation management company forecast weak first-quarter results because of high truck capacity that’s led to big price cuts.

Qualcomm Inc., down $1.17 to $55.35

The company said it is suing Apple in response to a lawsuit Apple filed in China in January challenging Qualcomm’s fees.

Qorvo Inc., down 44 cents to $70.20

Chipmakers traded lower Tuesday and contributed to broad declines for technology companies.

Kimco Realty Corp., up 31 cents to $22.24

Real estate investment trusts performed better than the rest of the market as most industries traded lower.