NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Supervalu Inc., up 21 cents to $4
The grocery store chain said it will buy California-based grocery distributor Unified Grocers for $375 million.
MTS Systems Corp., down $7.10 to $46.70
The maker of mechanical testing systems issued disappointing earnings and sales forecasts for the year.
United Continental Holdings Inc., down 81 cents to $70.71
The airline continued to deal with the fallout of images showing a bloodied passenger being removed from a United flight.
RetailMeNot Inc., up $3.75 to $11.50
The online coupon company agreed to be bought by Harland Clark Holdings for $11.60 a share, or about $560 million.
Hub Group Inc., down $6.70 to $40.55
The transportation management company forecast weak first-quarter results because of high truck capacity that’s led to big price cuts.
Qualcomm Inc., down $1.17 to $55.35
The company said it is suing Apple in response to a lawsuit Apple filed in China in January challenging Qualcomm’s fees.
Qorvo Inc., down 44 cents to $70.20
Chipmakers traded lower Tuesday and contributed to broad declines for technology companies.
Kimco Realty Corp., up 31 cents to $22.24
Real estate investment trusts performed better than the rest of the market as most industries traded lower.
