Longtime customers of Target’s pharmacies are finding a change in pill bottle design hard to swallow.

After CVS began operating Target’s drugstores earlier this year, distraught customers have been asking — in some cases begging — the drugstore chain to bring back the retailer’s unique red bottles, which came with color-coded rings, labeling on the top and prescription information that was easier to read. CVS replaced them with the amber, white-capped bottles that fill most medicine cabinets.

Customers say the Target bottles were easier to use and safer because the rings helped prevent medicine mix ups.

CVS says it is working on a new system for filling prescriptions and helping people stay on their medications, but the nation’s second-largest drugstore chain isn’t ready to share details.