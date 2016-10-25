NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Under Armour Inc., down $5.01 to $32.89
The athletic apparel maker posted solid results, but investors worried that its growth is slowing down.
Sherwin-Williams Co., down $30.27 to $247.61
The paint and coatings maker cut its guidance after it reported a smaller-than-expected profit.
Merck & Co., up $1.20 to $61.95
The drugmaker raised its forecasts after strong sales of vaccines and cancer medicines bolstered its quarterly profit.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $2.87 to $86.97
The consumer products maker behind Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper reported better results than investors expected.
United Technologies Corp., up $1.84 to $101.36
The elevator and jet engine maker raised its forecast after its results pleased investors.
3M Co., down $5.04 to $166.23
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics cut its forecast for sales growth.
Waters Corp., down $19.15 to $138.60
The maker of products used in drug development announced weak revenue as demand from governments, research institutions and industries fell.
Whirlpool Corp., down $18.37 to $152.09
The appliance maker’s results came up far short of analyst estimates.
