NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Under Armour Inc., down $5.01 to $32.89

The athletic apparel maker posted solid results, but investors worried that its growth is slowing down.

Sherwin-Williams Co., down $30.27 to $247.61

The paint and coatings maker cut its guidance after it reported a smaller-than-expected profit.

Merck & Co., up $1.20 to $61.95

The drugmaker raised its forecasts after strong sales of vaccines and cancer medicines bolstered its quarterly profit.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $2.87 to $86.97

The consumer products maker behind Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper reported better results than investors expected.

United Technologies Corp., up $1.84 to $101.36

The elevator and jet engine maker raised its forecast after its results pleased investors.

3M Co., down $5.04 to $166.23

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics cut its forecast for sales growth.

Waters Corp., down $19.15 to $138.60

The maker of products used in drug development announced weak revenue as demand from governments, research institutions and industries fell.

Whirlpool Corp., down $18.37 to $152.09

The appliance maker’s results came up far short of analyst estimates.