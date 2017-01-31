NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Under Armour Inc., down $5.87 to $19.22

The athletic apparel maker said higher expenses hurt its results and gave a weak outlook for 2017.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $7.90 to $109.13

The package delivery company forecast an annual profit that was far smaller than analysts expected.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down $1.09 to $33.43

A court ruled that four patents protecting Teva’s multiple sclerosis Copaxone are not valid.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down 88 cents to $57.04

The company’s profit and sales disappointed Wall Street, and it expects motorcycle shipments to be flat or down this year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $9.10 to $152.39

The scientific instrument and lab supply company reported a bigger profit than experts expected.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up 5 cents to $23.35

The prescription drug distributor continued a recent rebound after its profit topped Wall Street projections.

GGP Inc., up 88 cents to $24.84

Investors seeking yield bought real estate investment trust shares, and GGP reported solid results.

Intel Corp., down 60 cents to $36.82

Technology companies continued to trade lower Tuesday after losses the day before.