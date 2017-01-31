NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Under Armour Inc., down $5.87 to $19.22
The athletic apparel maker said higher expenses hurt its results and gave a weak outlook for 2017.
United Parcel Service Inc., down $7.90 to $109.13
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- AG Bob Ferguson files lawsuit — first by any state — to invalidate Trump’s order WATCH
- Trump immigration agenda’s next target: Tech firms and their H1-B visas
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
The package delivery company forecast an annual profit that was far smaller than analysts expected.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down $1.09 to $33.43
A court ruled that four patents protecting Teva’s multiple sclerosis Copaxone are not valid.
Harley-Davidson Inc., down 88 cents to $57.04
The company’s profit and sales disappointed Wall Street, and it expects motorcycle shipments to be flat or down this year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $9.10 to $152.39
The scientific instrument and lab supply company reported a bigger profit than experts expected.
AmerisourceBergen Corp., up 5 cents to $23.35
The prescription drug distributor continued a recent rebound after its profit topped Wall Street projections.
GGP Inc., up 88 cents to $24.84
Investors seeking yield bought real estate investment trust shares, and GGP reported solid results.
Intel Corp., down 60 cents to $36.82
Technology companies continued to trade lower Tuesday after losses the day before.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.