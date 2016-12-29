While the precious metal has always been hoarded in times of trouble, political and economic surprises in 2016 sparked a surge in buying that sent bullion to the first yearly gain in four years.

The Donald Trump era is marking a new age for gold as an investor safe haven.

While the precious metal has always been hoarded in times of trouble, a bevy of political and economic surprises in 2016 sparked a surge in buying that sent bullion to the first yearly gain in four years.

Prices may rally 13 percent in 2017, according to a Bloomberg survey of 26 analysts.

Fueling the bullish outlook is the risk of chaos on multiple fronts: a possible trade war from America’s fraying relationship with China, the alleged Russian hack of U.S. political parties, the U.K.’s complicated exit from the European Union, and elections slated in France, Germany and the Netherlands that may see a rise of nationalist groups.

And then there are Trump’s frequent Twitter posts, in which the president-elect feuded with rivals and made declarations that unsettled allies even before he takes office Jan. 20.

“140 characters of unfiltered Trump is likely to create tensions with America’s largest trading partners,” Mark O’Byrne, a director at broker GoldCore in Dublin, said by email. “Markets that are already shaken by the fallout from Brexit, the coming elections in Europe and indeed the increasing specter of cyber warfare could again see a safe-haven bid.”

Gold for immediate delivery is up 8.9 percent this year to about $1,155 an ounce, halting a three-year slide. More than two-thirds of the analysts and traders surveyed said they were bullish for 2017. The median year-end forecast was $1,300.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t reasons to be bearish. After starting 2016 with the biggest first-half rally in four decades, prices fell from their peak in July and investors have cut back on bullion holdings. That was mostly because an improving U.S. economy and higher interest rates made other assets more attractive.

“Gold is mania-prone, both on the upside and the downside,” said Christopher Cruden, who oversees $350 million as chief executive officer of Insch Capital Management in Lugano, Switzerland. His gold fund is up 39 percent this year.

“It’s irrational, but that could be used to your advantage,” Cruden said. “If you are on the right side of the irrationality, you can do well.”