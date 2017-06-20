NEW YORK (AP) — A United Nations economist has been arrested in New York on fraud charges related to his hiring of a domestic worker.
Hamidur Rashid was charged Tuesday in federal court.
Authorities say the 50-year-old employee in the United Nations Secretariat underpaid and overworked a domestic worker at his Manhattan residence.
He’s charged with visa fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud in foreign labor contracting. His lawyer has declined to comment.
Prosecutors say Rashid paid the worker well below what he reported to the Department of State and the U.N.
They say he set up a sham bank account to spend for himself the wages he claimed to be paying the Bangladeshi woman and obtained a visa for the domestic worker by lying about what she would be paid.