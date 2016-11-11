NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese billionaire’s former chief assistant awaiting trial in a United Nations bribery case is asking a judge in New York to toss out statements he made to the FBI after his arrest, saying he hadn’t slept in more than 24 hours when he was questioned.

Jeff Yin says in a declaration in Manhattan federal court he was suffering from a lack of sleep when he was arrested in September 2015. He says an agent told him answering questions was for his benefit.

Yin says he later realized the agents weren’t there to help him and he felt scared.

Yin was the chief assistant to Chinese billionaire Ng (eng) Lap Seng. Prosecutors say more than $1 million in bribes was paid to U.N. diplomats.

Yin and his former boss have pleaded not guilty.