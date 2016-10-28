LONDON (AP) — A British employment tribunal is expected to rule on whether Uber drivers are employees in a case that challenges the ride-sharing service’s business model.

The GMB union says the drivers are employees and should receive a minimum wage, breaks and vacation pay. The Central London Employment Tribunal’s decision Friday could affect as many as 30,000 drivers.

Uber argues it is a technology company that links self-employed drivers with people who need rides. It also says drivers should seek arbitration in the Netherlands, where Uber’s European operations are based.

GMB Legal Director Maria Ludkin says the question is whether jobs in the “so-called gig economy really represent a new paradigm of freedom and self-employment, or in fact are simply a new technology ploy to deny employed workers ordinary employment rights.”