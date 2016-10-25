LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government will reveal how it plans to expand London’s airport capacity, more than a year after a special commission recommended a third runway at Heathrow.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling will inform Parliament of the government’s decision around midday London time. Other options include extending an existing runway at Heathrow and building a second runway at Gatwick Airport.

The decision is only the first step, though. The government’s recommendation will be studied further and Parliament will vote in about a year.

Most analysts expect the government to back one of the Heathrow options, despite concerns about air pollution, noise and the destruction of homes. Opponent Neil Keveran plans to fight on. He says, “I think legal challenges, and if necessary direct action, will prevent the growth of Heathrow.”