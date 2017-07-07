LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Eli Lilly and Co. in a patent dispute with generic drug-maker Actavis over Lilly’s Alimta cancer treatment.
The court announced Friday that Actavis products infringe Eli Lilly’s patent in Britain, France, Italy and Spain.
The decision by U.K.’s top court upholds a 2015 ruling by the Court of Appeal in London.
The court says it will publish the full judgment on Wednesday.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Washington's new family-leave law is among the most generous in the nation
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
Alimta is one of Eli Lilly’s best-selling drugs, and the Indianapolis-based company has sought to protect it against generic competition.
Michael J. Harrington, senior vice president and general counsel for Lilly, said that “while we do not yet know the court’s reasoning, we are pleased with the U.K. Supreme Court’s key conclusions.”