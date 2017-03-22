LONDON (AP) — The British Department of Transport says a ban on laptops and tablets being brought into airline cabins on certain flights must be put in place by Saturday.
The timetable announced Wednesday will affect travelers coming to Britain on direct flights from a number of locations in the Middle East.
It will apply to devices larger than a typical smartphone. Larger electronic items will have to be put into checked baggage as a precaution against the use of explosives on planes.
EasyJet says it has already introduced the new rules on some flights.
Most Read Stories
- Washington loses 2017 incoming point guard Blake Harris
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- For Seattle dog owners, Labrador retriever is the favorite
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
The new measure will apply to flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
Officials say travelers may find the regulations enforced earlier than Saturday on some airlines.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.