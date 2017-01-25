LONDON (AP) — London police have arrested a second person for allegedly making threats to Gina Miller, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court challenge related to Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.
The 51-year-old Miller, an entrepreneur, became the face of the lawsuit which demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit.
Police arrested a 50-year-old man in central London Wednesday on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.
Miller says that she hired bodyguards after the lawsuit was filed. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that May must seek Parliament’s approval before starting the formal process of leaving the EU.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.