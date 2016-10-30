LONDON (AP) — Britain’s business secretary is offering support for Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney amid speculation he’ll soon decide whether to serve a full-eight year term.

Greg Clark told the BBC on Sunday that Carney “has done a tremendous job, a fantastic job.”

Those who campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union have taken issue with Carney because of his stark warnings about the impact of Brexit on the economy. Speculation about his future increased this weekend after British newspapers suggested he could go.

Carney, a Canadian who took office in 2013, has promised to serve until June 30, 2018, with an option for three more years. He told a House of Lords committee Tuesday the decision about his contract would be “entirely personal,” not a reflection on government policy.