LONDON (AP) — Britain’s business secretary is offering support for Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney amid speculation he’ll soon decide whether to serve a full-eight year term.
Greg Clark told the BBC on Sunday that Carney “has done a tremendous job, a fantastic job.”
Those who campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union have taken issue with Carney because of his stark warnings about the impact of Brexit on the economy. Speculation about his future increased this weekend after British newspapers suggested he could go.
Carney, a Canadian who took office in 2013, has promised to serve until June 30, 2018, with an option for three more years. He told a House of Lords committee Tuesday the decision about his contract would be “entirely personal,” not a reflection on government policy.
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Live updates: Washington at Utah | No. 4 Huskies face big test against No. 17 Utes
- Ballot catch-up: Your guide to the candidates and issues
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.