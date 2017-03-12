LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top minister for leaving the European Union says lawmakers should let Prime Minister Theresa May “get on with the job” of quitting the bloc, and the main opposition Brexit spokesman says he expects the divorce papers to be filed this week.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said Sunday that lawmakers should pass a bill authorizing exit talks on Monday without amendments so the government can enter EU negotiations “with no strings attached.”

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will invoke Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, the trigger for two years of exit negotiations, by March 31.

She could do it this week, if Parliament backs the bill.

The Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, says Article 50 will most likely be triggered on Wednesday or Thursday.