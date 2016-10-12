LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are pressuring the government to give them a say on negotiating terms for the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.

They have called a debate in Parliament on Wednesday on an opposition motion calling for lawmakers “properly to scrutinize” Britain’s position.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will invoke Article 50 of the EU constitution — triggering two years of official exit talks with the EU — by March 31.

Opposition Labour Party lawmakers — and some from May’s Conservative Party — say Parliament should be given a role in approving Britain’s negotiating terms. They worry the government has decided to seek a “hard Brexit,” which means leaving the bloc’s single market.

The government says a vote in Parliament is not required. But in a bid to head off a Conservative revolt, May has promised that lawmakers will get a say, as long as it “does not undermine the negotiating position of the government.”

Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesman, welcomed May’s change of position but said it was not enough.

He said ministers had to “show ?that they actually have a coherent plan, agreed across the government, before they embark on the Article 50 process.”

Wednesday’s debate is expected to end in a vote, but it will not be binding on the government.