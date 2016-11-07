LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to spell out in Parliament its response to a court setback to its Brexit plans.
Brexit Secretary David Davis is making a statement Monday in the House of Commons to explain how the government plans to proceed.
Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to start formally separating Britain from the European Union by April has been thrown into disarray by a High Court ruling last week that requires her to seek Parliament’s approval first. Davis has said this means an Act of Parliament is required. Others have said a simple resolution in Parliament would suffice.
Opposition figures are demanding that May tell Parliament what her negotiating strategy will be during talks with the 28-nation bloc.
British voters in a June 23 referendum chose to withdraw from the EU.
