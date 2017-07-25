PRAGUE (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister says progress has been made in talks on the rights of citizens living in each other’s nations once the country leaves the European Union.
But after meeting Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek on Tuesday, David Davis said disagreement remains over the role of the European Court of Justice. The EU wants the court to be the final arbiter on many issues after a Brexit agreement, something Britain rejects.
Davis says his government wants a quick deal on the rights of U.K. citizens living in the EU, and EU citizens living in Britain “to give them some certainty in the future.”
He said that other top issues in negotiations “are making progress.”
But he stressed that “any future arrangements will be subject … to U.K. Parliament’s approval.”