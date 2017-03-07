NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says the company will hire a chief operating officer who can partner with him to write its “next chapter.”

The ride-hailing company has been hit by a series of controversies, including allegations that it routinely ignores sexual harassment, and a video of Kalanick profanely berating a driver who confronted him about steep cuts in Uber’s rates for a premium version of its service.

After the video surfaced, Kalanick apologized and said he needs “leadership help.” The 40-year-old executive also said he needs to “grow up.”

San Francisco-based Uber also acknowledged the existence of a program, dubbed “Greyball,” that it has used to thwart authorities who have been trying to curtail or shut down its service in cities around the world.