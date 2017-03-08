The about-face comes less than a week after a report exposed the existence of the technology feature that identified regulators posing as riders while trying to collect evidence that Uber’s service was breaking local laws governing taxis.

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber is dismantling a secret weapon it used against local regulators who have been trying to curtail or shut down its ride-hailing service in some cities around the world.

The about-face announced Wednesday comes less than a week after a report published in The New York Times exposed the existence of a technology feature nicknamed “Greyball” that identified regulators posing as riders while trying to collect evidence that Uber’s service was breaking local laws governing taxis.

The program served up a fake version of Uber’s popular app to make it appear the undercover regulators were summoning a car, only to have the ride never show up or be canceled.

Uber now says it will ban greyballing undercover regulators, although it may take time to block the program completely. The San Francisco company said it also will respond to city officials who have been inquiring whether their regulators were being greyballed.

The Times reported that Uber has targeted regulators in Boston, Paris and Las Vegas, among other cities, as well as countries including Australia, China and Italy.

Uber had previously said it used greyballing to deter passengers who were violating the company’s terms of service, including harassing or threatening its drivers.

The cat-and-mouse game with regulators is the latest example of the aggressive tactics that Uber has adopted while upending the heavily regulated taxi industry. In doing so, Uber has built a rapidly growing company valued at more than $60 billion that is frequently accused of bending the rules.

Self-driving cars back in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Uber’s self-driving cars will return to California’s streets, though the ride-hailing company doesn’t immediately plan to pick up passengers.

Uber received a permit Wednesday to test two Volvo SUVs on public roads, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said. Regulators also approved 48 people as backup drivers who must sit behind the wheel in case the prototype cars malfunction, according to agency spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez.

The permit resolves a conflict dating to December. That’s when Uber — an aggressive player in the self-driving race to bring the technology to the market — rolled out a pilot program of more than a dozen cars in San Francisco, its hometown.

Uber knew about the DMV’s requirement to receive permission before testing in public but argued that its cars do not meet the state’s definition of an “autonomous vehicle” because they need a person to monitor them and intervene if needed. That argument raised eyebrows both among regulators and other companies with similar technology that did get permits.