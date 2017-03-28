COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish branch of the ride-sharing service Uber is shutting down its activities in Denmark over a law proposal that toughens standards for cabs.
Uber’s spokesman in Denmark, Kristian Agerbo, said Tuesday “we must take the consequence,” adding the proposal, demanding cabs and cars for hire must have seat occupancy sensors and meters was “going in the wrong direction.”
When the proposal was presented in February, Agerbo said Uber would stay in Denmark and “fight.”
Danish prosecutors have said Uber — banned in several cities in Europe — is akin to an illegal taxi service and a court ruling is pending on the company’s services. Uber has said some 2,000 people are “active drivers” in Denmark and some 300,000 people have downloaded the app.
