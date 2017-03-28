NEW YORK (AP) — Uber’s first report on employee diversity shows low numbers for women, especially in technical positions.
The report comes as pressure mounts on the company in light of sexual harassment claims by a former employee.
Thirty-six percent of the company’s employees are women. Google, in comparison, has 31 percent women and Apple, 32 percent.
When it comes to technology jobs such as engineering, only 15 percent are women at Uber. At Google, it’s 19 percent and Apple, 23 percent.
Uber’s report doesn’t count drivers as employees.
It shows that nearly 9 percent of U.S. employees are black and almost 6 percent are Hispanic. At Google, a much larger company, the numbers are 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
Uber also says 15 percent of its employees hold work visas.
