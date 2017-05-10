YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Uber is launching its private ride-hailing service in the Myanmar capital of Yangon, aiming to tap into one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing online markets.
The launch Thursday follows Singapore-based GrabTaxi’s debut by about two months.
Uber is one of the world’s largest on-demand transportation platforms. It is seeking an alliance with the government to smooth acceptance of the use of private vehicles for commercial transport.
A taxi ride in Myanmar usually involves negotiating prices, no use of meters and a lack of air conditioning or seat belts. Using a ride-hailing app is still a relatively new concept, though the practice has been gaining in popularity.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
Local travel services start-up Oway and Hello Cabs, a rival service run by a construction and auto dealership tycoon, also provide ride-hailing services.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.