BusinessNation & World Uber CEO Kalanick to take unspecified leave of absence; leadership team to run company Originally published June 13, 2017 at 10:10 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber CEO Kalanick to take unspecified leave of absence; leadership team to run company . The Associated Press Next StoryReport recommends Uber make board more independent, tie executive pay to ethics, diversity Previous StoryNintendo at E3: Switch gets ‘Rocket League,’ ‘FIFA’ – but still waiting on other big games