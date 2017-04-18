PRAGUE (AP) — A court has banned the ride-sharing service Uber from operating in Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic.
The Brno regional court issued the ban after a legal complaint by a taxi company with support from Brno City Hall.
Uber, which has been operating in Brno since Feb. 1, can yet appeal the ruling.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Brno City Hall said it is not against mobile applications and new taxi services but they have to be provided in line with the law.
Uber argues it is not a common taxi company but the court ruled that it is.
Some of Uber’s services are banned in other European cities. But the company still operates in the Czech capital, Prague.
