SAN FRANCISCO — Uber is famous for its pugnacious approach to business and willingness to fight any and all competition. But in a handful of countries, the ride-hailing company has ended up on a more conciliatory path.

The latest example: On Thursday, Uber said it had formed a partnership with Yandex, the Russian search giant and operator of the ride-hailing service Yandex. Taxi. The two companies will combine their ride-hailing businesses in Russia and several other Eastern European countries under a new, yet-to-be-named company.

The deal, which must receive regulatory approval, will value the new company at $3.4 billion. It will be jointly operated by Yandex and Uber, with Tigran Khudaverdyan, the chief executive of Yandex. Taxi, as chief executive of the new venture. Uber will invest $225 million, while Yandex will invest $100 million of its own and retain a majority stake in the new company.

“Together, we will continue to build a ride-sharing service that offers a viable alternative to automobile ownership or public transportation,” Khudaverdyan said in a blog post.

The move is a rare détente for Uber, known for its aggressive approach to entering global markets, and it will end a costly battle between the two companies that has dragged out over the past three years since Uber arrived in Russia. It also comes during a trying time for the company, just weeks after Travis Kalanick, a co-founder, resigned as chief executive.

But the deal reflects the intense competition Uber has sometimes faced in its aggressive overseas expansion.

Last year, Uber realized it was outmatched in China, where the company spent billions of dollars in rider subsidies to gain a foothold against Didi Chuxing, the incumbent ride-hailing app there. After a protracted fight, Uber sold its Chinese subsidiary company to Didi Chuxing and formed a new, separate company operating in the region. Uber retains a 17.5 percent stake in that business.

In Russia, ride-hailing apps transformed the taxi market, which had previously been dominated by irregular and unlicensed services. Individuals driving personal vehicles would offer themselves as taxis, and customers would flag them down, negotiating prices to be paid in cash. Now, the sector is more formalized, though still not as fully regulated as in Western Europe.