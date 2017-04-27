DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A government oil company in the United Arab Emirates says it has opened the country’s first solar-powered gas station in Dubai.
The Dubai-owned Emirates National Oil Company said on Wednesday the service station on the city’s main Sheikh Zayed Road thoroughfare is covered with solar panels that can generate up to 120 kilowatt hours.
ENOC says that is about 30 percent more energy than the station needs, so the excess power is directed back into the city’s electric grid.
Although it is OPEC’s fourth biggest oil producer, the UAE has made a push to turn itself into a hub for renewable energy. It is building multiple solar farms and hosts the global headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.