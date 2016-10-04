SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. has agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle federal allegations of hiring discrimination at six plants in Arkansas, New Mexico and Texas.

The U.S. Labor Department announced the settlement Tuesday after previously alleging the Springdale, Arkansas-based company’s hiring processes and selection procedures at the six plants discriminated on the basis of sex, race or ethnicity.

The company did not admit liability. It agreed to pay back wages, interest and benefits to 5,716 applicants who were turned down for jobs as laborers from 2007-2010 at plants in Rogers and Russellville, Arkansas; Santa Theresa, New Mexico; and Amarillo, Houston and Sherman, Texas. The Labor Department previously said the years were 2006-2012

Tyson will also extend job offers to 474 of the affected workers as positions become available. It also will revise its hiring and training practices.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the years of allegations were from 2007-2010.