SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter Inc. is reporting a loss of $61.6 million in its first quarter.
The San Francisco company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The short messaging service posted revenue of $548.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.1 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWTR
_____
Keywords: Twitter, Earnings Report
