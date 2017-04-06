Twitter defied a U.S. government request for records that could identify users behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump, saying its users have a constitutional right to disseminate such “anonymous and pseudonymous political speech.”

The company filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco against the federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its Customs and Border Protection office, charging that their efforts to “unmask” the people behind the account violate the First Amendment.

Twitter said its users have a constitutional right to disseminate such “anonymous and pseudonymous political speech.” Homeland Security declined to comment.

The account in question is @ALT_uscis, a reference to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office. The account described its users to The Associated Press in February as current and former employees of the agency.

In the two months it has been created, the account has been critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and “highlighted what the user views as a history of waste and mismanagement within USCIS and DHS,” according to the lawsuit.

Twitter said it received a faxed summons on March 14 from an agent at Customs and Border Protection demanding that it provide records that would unmask the @ALT_uscis account, such as user names, account login phone numbersand computer IP addresses.

In its lawsuit, Twitter claimed the government cannot compel the company to disclose users’ identities without proving that a criminal or civil offense has been committed; that it’s not asking for information with the intent of suppressing free speech; and that the interests of the investigation outweigh the First Amendment rights of Twitter and its users.

But the federal agencies “have not come close” to demonstrating any of this, the lawsuit states.

The ACLU applauded Twitter for its action. “We’ll be going to court to defend this user’s right to anonymous speech,” the civil-rights organization tweeted.