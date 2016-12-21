NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Twitter Inc., down 84 cents to $17.08
The social network’s chief technology officer said he is leaving the company.
InvenSense Inc., up $1.91 to $12.75
The mobile gyroscope maker agreed to be acquired by Japan’s TDK for $1.22 billion.
Southwestern Energy Co., up 60 cents to $10.98
The price of natural gas jumped, and gas companies traded higher with it.
FedEx Corp., down $6.62 to $192.12
The shipping company’s expenses rose in its latest quarter and its earnings fell short of analyst forecasts.
Accenture PLC, down $6.20 to $117.90
The consulting company reported weak quarterly revenue and cut its full-year profit projections.
Finish Line Inc., down $2.01 to $21
The shoe store operator cut its outlook after it said apparel and accessories sales fell.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 99 cents to $4.38
The drug developer said it will stop a study of a potential breast cancer treatment
Celgene Corp., down $2.67 to $115.85
Health care companies took some of the largest losses on the market Wednesday.
