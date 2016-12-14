NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is adding the ability for users to broadcast live video directly from its app as it seeks to distinguish itself among social media rivals as the place for real-time connections and discussions.
The move follows Facebook, which launched live broadcasts for public figures in 2015 and everyone else this April, along with a bevy of smaller competitors that include Twitter’s own Periscope app.
Twitter says it is not shutting Periscope down. Rather, the company hopes that the new Twitter feature will broaden its appeal.
Live video — by regular people as well as curated creations from celebrities — is growing. Twitter touts itself as the place to see what’s happening now, and has had several livestreaming deals, including with the NFL and CBS News for the presidential debates.
