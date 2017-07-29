WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say they have detained two men who attacked a television crew filming in a forest and injured a cameraman, smashing his camera and seizing his memory cards.
The Bialowieza Forest, one of Europe’s last primeval woodlands and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is at the center of a heated political dispute over large-scale logging ordered by the country’s conservative government.
Environmentalists and the European Union vehemently oppose the logging. On Friday the European Court of Justice ordered an immediate suspension of the logging in Bialowieza, which is also protected under EU law.
Polsat News, a private broadcaster, said its crew was attacked on Saturday.
Police said the two detained suspects were men who work for a company involved in the logging.